Lisa Mae Foreman-Houtz, 51, of Milton, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 13, 2023, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danville.
She was born Feb. 29, 1972, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Nelson and Pauline (Cohrs) Foreman.
Lisa graduated from Milton Area High School. She also graduated in 2003 from McCann School of Business and Technology in medical assistance.
Lisa was employed by various nursing homes, doctor’s offices and in Geisinger Medical Center as a medical assistant.
Lisa thoroughly enjoyed motorcycle riding and especially being involved in motorcycle benefit rides. Her other enjoyments included camping, going to the casino and Bingo.
An independent person, Lisa will be remembered for being an “original” who loved spontaneous plans with her friends and living her life to the fullest! She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two sisters, Sandy Miller and her husband David and JoAnn Shallenberger and her husband Alan, all of Milton. Lisa is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Dean Foreman, in infancy, in 1969.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Lisa’s Life at 1 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Catawissa.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.