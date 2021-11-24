Lisa Marie Foulds, 55, of 223 Hazen Road, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the home she shared with her fiance Kyle.
Lisa was born in Sunbury on May 21, 1966, a daughter of Harry and Margie (Orme) Foulds.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.
Lisa is survived by her loving family including her parents, Harry and Margie (Orme) Foulds of Coal Township; fiancé, Kyle Lesher of Sunbury; a sister, Carissa Foulds of Coal Township; nieces, nephews and many children that weren’t related that called her “Aunt Lisa; and cousins, aunts and uncles.
Lisa’s funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family.
The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.