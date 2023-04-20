Lisa M. Truesdale, 55, of Minersville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 25, 1967, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Cindy (Bojalad) Truesdale and the late Kenneth G. Truesdale. Lisa was a 1987 graduate of Middleburg High School.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a brother and sister-in-law, Richard Truesdale and Dr. Catherine Humphrey; two nephews and one niece, Tyler, Ted and Emily Truesdale; and three cousins.
Private burial will be in the Adamsburg Cemetery, Beaver Springs.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.