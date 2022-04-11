Lisa R. Reichner, 55, of Mount Carmel, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born Dec. 7, 1966, in Sunbury, a daughter of Charles N. and Mary B. (Oyster) Scholl. Lisa was married to Frank L. Reichner who survives.
Lisa loved yard sales and flea markets. She also loved carnivals, especially for the cotton candy, and she loved pies.
In addition to her husband Frank, she is survived by her children, Jeremy Will, Heather Wilt, and Megan Swartz; many grandchildren whom she loved very much; brother, Larry Scholl; and three sisters, Janice Beaver, Nancy Bickhart, and Anna Willis.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 15 at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with Pastoral Assistant Nick Gittens officiating.
Burial will be held in Grubb’s Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to help the family with funeral expenses can be made to the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.