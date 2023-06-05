Lisa (Rescigno) Solimani, 62, of the Tripps Park section of West Scranton, passed away May 23, 2023.
Born June 12, 1960, and daughter of the late Jimmy and Ruth (Watts) Rescigno, Lisa was a West Orange, N.J., native. She possessed an amazing work ethic, having worked as a home health CNA as well as a local chef. Her pizza-making was second to none. She adored her animals, loved her family and friends, and will forever be remembered for her generosity, kindness and loving ways.
She is survived by her family, including three siblings, James Rescigno of N.J., Susan Taminini of Selinsgrove and Linda Rowe of California; two nieces, Nicole and Marlo; two nephews, Ryan and Sean; and a great-niece, Sloan.
A brother-in-law, Dennis Taminini, preceded her in death.
Private burial in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Homes, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.