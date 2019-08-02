Aug. 10 — Buffalo Valley Sportsman’s Club, Mifflinburg. 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 42 of 80 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Bring your own lunch. Instructor is Ronald Zimmerman, 570-524-9652.
Aug. 10 — Pennsylvania State Hunter’s Organization, Newport. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 13 of 40 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Lunch provided. Instructor is Carl Fox, 717-834-3635.
Aug. 10 — Montour Preserve, Danville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seven of 75 seats remaining. Please arrive 15 minutes before start of course and bring a bagged lunch. Organized by Jared Turner and Jon Beam.
Aug. 11 — Sunbury Masonic Lodge, Sunbury. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 26 of 40 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Bring your own lunch and drinks. Organized by Derek Spitler.
Aug. 17 — Juniata County Sportsman’s Association, Port Royal. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 47 of 60 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Bring a lunch and a drink. Organized by John Partner, 717-436-9245.
Aug. 17 — West End Sportsman’s Club, McClure. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 22 of 50 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Lunch will be provided. Organized by Harold Malehorn.
Sept. 7 — Kreamer Sportsmen’s Club, Kreamer. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 42 of 50 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. This event includes skills day format and includes outdoor training. Dress for the weather. Lunch will be provided. Organized by Harold Malehorn.
Sept. 7 — Little Sportsman’s Shop, Northumberland. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 90 of 100 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Bring a bagged lunch. Organized by Jared Turner.
Sept. 14 — Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Mifflinburg. 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 77 of 80 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Must bring bag lunch. Instructor is Ronald Zimmerman, 570-524-9652.
Sept. 17 & 19 — North Montour Sportsmans Club, Danville. 6-9 p.m. each night (must participate both nights). 30 of 30 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Organized by Jared Turner.
Oct. 19 — Mountain View Bible Camp, Danville. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 40 of 40 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Bring your own bagged lunch and drinks. Organized by Derek Spitler.
Nov. 17 — Keystone Fish and Game Club, Shamokin. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 of 50 seats remaining as of Friday afternoon. Bring your own bagged lunch and drinks. Organized by Derek Spitler.