Montour County
Danville Business Alliance
Danville Child Development Center
Danville Riverside Food Bank
Maria Joseph Manor
Montour County Historical Society
Montour DeLong Community Fair Association
Mountain View Bible Camp
NO U TURN, INC
Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center
PFLAG Danville
Ronald McDonald House of Danville
Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Gobin Camp# 503
St. Joseph School
The Gate House Shelter
The Good Samaritan Mission
Thomas Beaver Free Library
Northumberland County
4 Paws Sake PA
A Community Clinic, Inc.
A&B Children's Theatre
Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.
Central Oak Heights
Central PA Business & Education Association
Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.
Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.
Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc.
Degenstein Community Library
Enchanted Ever After Sanctuary
Exchange Pool
Father's Hope
Gaudenzia, Inc.
Golden Rule Love Inc
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA
HandUP Foundation
Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation
Haven Ministry Inc
Just Us Few MC
K9 Hero Haven
Kingdom Kidz Inc
Meadowbrook Christian School
Meadowview Christian Academy
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.
Milton Public Library
Mommy & me Rescue
Montgomery House Library
Mostly Mutts Inc.
Mount Carmel Area Community Center
Noah's Ark Nursery School
Northumberland Christian School
Northumberland County Council for The Arts
Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School
PCC Corner of Hope
Penitent Souls Children's Foundation
Salvation Army of Milton & Lewisburg
Salvation Army of Shamokin & Sunbury
Shamokin Community Gardens
Shape of Justice
Shikellamy Braves Foundation
STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue
Suncom Industries
Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children
Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project
The Arc Susquehanna Valley
Toys for Tots
Warrior Run Education Foundation
Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society
Watsontown Historical Association
Snyder County
Agapeland Preschool
Beaver Springs Fire Company
Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc.
Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA)
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ministries - The Cliff Youth Center
Far Point Animal Rescue
Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland
Leadership Susquehanna Valley
Middlecreek Area Community Center
Selinsgrove Area Little League
Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels
Selinsgrove High School Softball Booster
Snyder County Libraries
Susquehanna Valley Mediation
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation
Union County
American Red Cross
Camp ENERGY
Camp Koala
Camp Mount Luther
Camp Setebaid
Central PA Vintage Iron Club
Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance
Clarity Prep, Inc.
CommUnity Zone
DIG Furniture Bank
Donald Heiter Community Center
Expectations Women's Center
Family Planning Services
Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg
Getting Ahead Foundation
Green Dragon Foundation
Herr Memorial Library
Lewisburg Arts Council
Lewisburg Children's Museum
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership
Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association
Lewisburg Neighborhoods
Lewisburg Prison Project
Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy
Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra
Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter
Public Library for Union County
River Valley Nature School
RiverStage Community Theatre
SUMMIT Early Learning
SUN P.E.T.S.
Sunflower Child Care Center
Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
Susquehanna Valley Chorale
Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society
Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild
The Campus Theatre
Transitions of PA
Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade
West Branch Chorus
WGRC