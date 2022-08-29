SUSQUEHANNA ART SOCIETY AWARDS
2022 Art Exhibit
BEST OF SHOW Ashley Burkett Sunset Waves Intermediate Opaque Oil
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS (Tie) Seth Barnhart Nappi Advanced Opaque Oil
Jennifer Troutman Haupt Emerging Butterfly Advanced Other
ADULT MASTER
Painting
1st Place Jeffrey Martin Hermie and Bud
2nd Place Simonne Roy Annie's Tomatoes
Hon Mention Stephen Buggy King of Hearts
Hon Mention Jane Albin Goldfish Trio
Other Media and Photography
1st Place Jamie Jay The Clinic
2nd Place Susan Ball Faeder Homage to Shizu
Hon Mention Carol Bruch Panther Pride
ADULT ADVANCED
Opaque
1st Place Chris Bucher Solitude
2nd Place Seth Barnhart Nappi
Hon Mention Michael Silver Dingle Peninsula
Watercolor
1st Place Anna M. Smith Beauty and Grace
2nd Place Pat Sosnoskie Forgotten Truck, Bodie, CA Hon Mention Nancy Shuey Heirlooms
Photography
1st Place Shane Kiefer White Noise
2nd Place Rita Scholl 911
Hon Mention Barry E. Wills Strasburg Locomotive
Other
1st Place Reba Rohrer Milton Landmark
2nd Place Stephen Cusick Platter in Blue
Hon Mention Becky Marks Autumn Rays
ADULT INTERMEDIATE
Opaque
1st Place Susan Boudman Holding Love
2nd Place Ashley Burkett Reflections
Watercolor
1st Place Andrea Kratzer Avenue Saint-Martin
2nd Place Gerald Heckler A Day at the River
Hon Mention Ashley Burkett Fresh Berry
Photography
1st Place Ainsley Maurer Negative Space
2nd Place Kenneth Gary Bartoo A Seat For Two Along the Mighty Susquehanna
Other
1st Place Cole Schaeffer Desolate
2nd Place Michala Buck Shadow Cat
Hon Mention Susan Cox Cool Afternoon
ADULT BEGINNER
Opaque
1st Place Barbara Paul The Pumpkin Tree
2nd Place Bob Hynick Blue Lagoon
Watercolor
1st Place Patricia Ritchie Farm Fresh Flowers
2nd Place Ken Bollinger Big Brother
Photography
1st Place Todd Geary Ballerina of the Sea
2nd Place Becky Geary Finnegan in Thought
Hon Mention Deb Shaffer Cabin Creek
Other
1st Place Chris Renn The Boys Are Back
2nd Place Miriam Roush Thoughts
STUDENT (17 and Under)
Ages 12 and Under
Opaque
1st Place Jane Berger Precipice
2nd Place Anna Blasick Busha
Watercolor
1st Place Sam Geary Happy Calf
Photography
1st Place T J Geary Eye of Teddy
2nd Place Sam Geary Jupiter
Hon Mention TJ Geary Mittens With Orchid
Hon Mention Avery Shaffer Summer Soul
Other
1st Place Serena Anmuth Modern Tiny Loft
2 Place Kate Bollinger Family
Hon Mention Avery Shaffer Maple
Hon Mention Allison Hanes Chicken Leaf
Hon Mention Lillian Gilchrist Scrump
Ages 13 – 17 years
Opaque
1st Place Clara Eckhart Mountain Range
2nd Place Samantha Ryan What Connects Us
Watercolor
1st Place Claire Chandler Boat
Other
1st Place Samantha Ryan Contemplation
2nd Place Sam Wolfe Romeo and Juliet
Hon Mention Calaina Berry-Propst Face With Mouth Open