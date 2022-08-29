SUSQUEHANNA ART SOCIETY AWARDS

2022 Art Exhibit

BEST OF SHOW Ashley Burkett Sunset Waves Intermediate Opaque Oil

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS (Tie) Seth Barnhart Nappi Advanced Opaque Oil

Jennifer Troutman Haupt Emerging Butterfly Advanced Other

ADULT MASTER

Painting

1st Place Jeffrey Martin Hermie and Bud

2nd Place Simonne Roy Annie's Tomatoes

Hon Mention Stephen Buggy King of Hearts

Hon Mention Jane Albin Goldfish Trio

Other Media and Photography

1st Place Jamie Jay The Clinic

2nd Place Susan Ball Faeder Homage to Shizu

Hon Mention Carol Bruch Panther Pride

ADULT ADVANCED

Opaque

1st Place Chris Bucher Solitude

2nd Place Seth Barnhart Nappi

Hon Mention Michael Silver Dingle Peninsula

Watercolor

1st Place Anna M. Smith Beauty and Grace

2nd Place Pat Sosnoskie Forgotten Truck, Bodie, CA Hon Mention Nancy Shuey Heirlooms

Photography

1st Place Shane Kiefer White Noise

2nd Place Rita Scholl 911

Hon Mention Barry E. Wills Strasburg Locomotive

Other

1st Place Reba Rohrer Milton Landmark

2nd Place Stephen Cusick Platter in Blue

Hon Mention Becky Marks Autumn Rays

ADULT INTERMEDIATE

Opaque

1st Place Susan Boudman Holding Love

2nd Place Ashley Burkett Reflections

Watercolor

1st Place Andrea Kratzer Avenue Saint-Martin

2nd Place Gerald Heckler A Day at the River

Hon Mention Ashley Burkett Fresh Berry

Photography

1st Place Ainsley Maurer Negative Space

2nd Place Kenneth Gary Bartoo A Seat For Two Along the Mighty Susquehanna

Other

1st Place Cole Schaeffer Desolate

2nd Place Michala Buck Shadow Cat

Hon Mention Susan Cox Cool Afternoon

ADULT BEGINNER

Opaque

1st Place Barbara Paul The Pumpkin Tree

2nd Place Bob Hynick Blue Lagoon

Watercolor

1st Place Patricia Ritchie Farm Fresh Flowers

2nd Place Ken Bollinger Big Brother

Photography

1st Place Todd Geary Ballerina of the Sea

2nd Place Becky Geary Finnegan in Thought

Hon Mention Deb Shaffer Cabin Creek

Other

1st Place Chris Renn The Boys Are Back

2nd Place Miriam Roush Thoughts

STUDENT (17 and Under)

Ages 12 and Under

Opaque

1st Place Jane Berger Precipice

2nd Place Anna Blasick Busha

Watercolor

1st Place Sam Geary Happy Calf

Photography

1st Place T J Geary Eye of Teddy

2nd Place Sam Geary Jupiter

Hon Mention TJ Geary Mittens With Orchid

Hon Mention Avery Shaffer Summer Soul

Other

1st Place Serena Anmuth Modern Tiny Loft

2 Place Kate Bollinger Family

Hon Mention Avery Shaffer Maple

Hon Mention Allison Hanes Chicken Leaf

Hon Mention Lillian Gilchrist Scrump

Ages 13 – 17 years

Opaque

1st Place Clara Eckhart Mountain Range

2nd Place Samantha Ryan What Connects Us

Watercolor

1st Place Claire Chandler Boat

Other

1st Place Samantha Ryan Contemplation

2nd Place Sam Wolfe Romeo and Juliet

Hon Mention Calaina Berry-Propst Face With Mouth Open

