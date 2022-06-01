SELINSGROVE — A live performance Saturday by The Gilmour Project celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's, The Dark Side of the Moon, will kick off the season at the Susquehanna Valley Event Center on Airport Road.
Tickets for the show are available at https://www.sveventcenter.com along with information about other upcoming events, said organizer Ben Ehrsam.
Family event, the Lewis & Clark Circus, will be at the Airport Road venue June 16 and 17.
The Blues, Brews and BBQ event on June 18 will now be free since due to "unforeseeable contract obligations," Ehrsam said singer-songwriter Dana Fuchs is unable to perform at the show.
Joe Louis Walker will headline the show, along with supporting performances by Ann Kerstetter Band and Jeff Oshetski. Several breweries, wineries and distilleries will also be at the show.
— MARCIA MOORE