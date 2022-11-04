Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season, the first week of the District 4 playoffs, in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 5 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Class 2A quarterfinals
North Penn/Mansfield at Mount Carmel
Line Mountain at Southern Columbia
Class 3A quarterfinal
Lewisburg at Loyalsock
Class 4A semifinals
Shamokin at Jersey Shore
Selinsgrove at Milton
