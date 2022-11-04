2549a.jpg

Phil Inglis/For The Daily Item Milton’s Xzavier Minium runs with the ball as Warrior Run defenders Austin Bryson (72), Peyton Snyder (65) and Thomas Royles 942) give chase last Friday.

Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season, the first week of the District 4 playoffs, in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 5 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Class 2A quarterfinals

North Penn/Mansfield at Mount Carmel

Line Mountain at Southern Columbia

Class 3A quarterfinal

Lewisburg at Loyalsock

Class 4A semifinals

Shamokin at Jersey Shore

Selinsgrove at Milton

