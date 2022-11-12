Week 12 of the 2022 high school football season, the second week of the District 4 playoffs, in the Susquehanna Valley continues today with 4 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Today's schedule
District 4 Class 2A semifinals
Hughesville at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Troy, 1 p.m.
District 4 Class 3A semifinals
Athens at Danville, 1 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 1 p.m.
Pregame
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week seven: Todd Hummel's picks.
Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.