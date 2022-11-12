danville1015a.jpg

Amy Diehl/For The Danville News

Danville quarterback Zach Gordon’s pass flies through the air toward receiver Carson Persing during Friday’s game against Berwick.

Week 12 of the 2022 high school football season, the second week of the District 4 playoffs, in the Susquehanna Valley continues today with 4 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Today's schedule

District 4 Class 2A semifinals

Hughesville at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Troy, 1 p.m.

District 4 Class 3A semifinals

Athens at Danville, 1 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 1 p.m.

