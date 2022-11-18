Football

Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski (24) carries the ball through the Wyoming Area defense Friday.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Week 13 of the 2022 high school football season, the third week of the District 4 playoffs, in the Susquehanna Valley today features 2 games.

Today's schedule

District 4 Class 3A Final

Loyalsock at Danville, 7 p.m.

District 4 Class 2A Final

Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.

Pregame

Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.

