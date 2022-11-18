Week 13 of the 2022 high school football season, the third week of the District 4 playoffs, in the Susquehanna Valley today features 2 games.
Today's schedule
District 4 Class 3A Final
Loyalsock at Danville, 7 p.m.
District 4 Class 2A Final
Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.
Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.