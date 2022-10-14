Week eight of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 8 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Shamokin at Central Columbia
Selinsgrove at Holidaysburg
Mifflinburg at Milton
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy
Warrior Run at Montgomery
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Berwick at Danville
Saturday
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
