Week five of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with eight games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove
Central Mountain at Shamokin
Northwest at Warrior Run
Southern Columbia at Danville
Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg
Line Mountain at Susquenita
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Milton vs. Holy Redeemer at King's College
Hughesville at Midd-West
