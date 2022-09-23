Football

Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg

 Robert Inglis/ The Daily Item

Week five of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with eight games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore

Shikellamy at Selinsgrove

Central Mountain at Shamokin

Northwest at Warrior Run

Southern Columbia at Danville

Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg

Line Mountain at Susquenita

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Milton vs. Holy Redeemer at King's College

Hughesville at Midd-West

Pregame

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week five: Todd Hummel's picks.

Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.

