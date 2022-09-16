Week four of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with nine games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Warrior Run at Hughesville
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg
Shamokin at Selinsgrove
Jersey Shore at Shikellamy
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia
Milton at Mount Carmel
Bloomsburg at Midd-West
Line Mountain at Marian Catholic
Danville at Loyalsock
