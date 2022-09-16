miltonminium.jpg

Milton’s Xzavier Minium rushes to the right with teammate Gary Verdinelli in tow as South Williamsport’s Ryan Fry gives chase during the season opener.

Week four of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with nine games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Warrior Run at Hughesville

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg

Shamokin at Selinsgrove

Jersey Shore at Shikellamy

Lewisburg at Southern Columbia

Milton at Mount Carmel

Bloomsburg at Midd-West

Line Mountain at Marian Catholic

Danville at Loyalsock

Pregame

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week four: Todd Hummel's picks.

Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.

