Week nine of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 10 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove at Montoursville
Shikellamy at Mount Carmel
Nanticoke at Shamokin
Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia
Cowanesque Valley at Milton
Penns Valley at Midd-West
Line Mountain at Juniata
Bellefonte at Danville
