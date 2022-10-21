Football

Week nine of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 10 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg

Selinsgrove at Montoursville

Shikellamy at Mount Carmel

Nanticoke at Shamokin

Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia

Cowanesque Valley at Milton

Penns Valley at Midd-West

Line Mountain at Juniata

Bellefonte at Danville

