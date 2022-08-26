Week one of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with eight games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Selinsgrove at Bellefonte
Midd-West at Mifflinburg
Central Columbia at Shikellamy
Muncy at Warrior Run
Southern Columbia at Berwick
South Williamsport at Milton
Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill
Line Mountain at Penns Valley
Danville at Bloomsburg
Saturday's game
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
