Football

Mifflinburg’s Troy Dressler throws a pass during a wet Friday night game against Lewisburg.

Week one of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with eight games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Selinsgrove at Bellefonte

Midd-West at Mifflinburg

Central Columbia at Shikellamy

Muncy at Warrior Run

Southern Columbia at Berwick

South Williamsport at Milton

Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill

Line Mountain at Penns Valley

Danville at Bloomsburg

Saturday's game

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week 1: Todd Hummel's picks.

Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.

Tags

Trending Video