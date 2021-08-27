Montoursville tops Danville in HAC-II clash

Danville’s Carson Persing makes a leaping catch for a touchdown during a game against Montoursville.

 The Danville News file photo

Week one of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with nine games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Danville at Mifflinburg

Selinsgrove at Pottsville

Central Mountain at Shikellamy

Midd-West at Central Columbia

Milton at Nativity BVM

North Schuylkill at Mount Carmel

Berwick at Southern Columbia

Line Mountain at Juniata

James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin

Lewisburg at Shamokin was postponed and will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week 1: Todd Hummel's picks.

