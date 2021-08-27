Week one of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with nine games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Danville at Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove at Pottsville
Central Mountain at Shikellamy
Midd-West at Central Columbia
Milton at Nativity BVM
North Schuylkill at Mount Carmel
Berwick at Southern Columbia
Line Mountain at Juniata
James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin
Lewisburg at Shamokin was postponed and will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week 1: Todd Hummel's picks.