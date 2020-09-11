Lewisburg blows past Milton

Lewisburg’s Max Moyers carries the ball against Milton in 2019.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Week one of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Shikellamy at Central Mountain

Danville at Mifflinburg

Central Columbia at Lewisburg (at Selinsgrove)

Selinsgrove at Milton

Midd-West at Montoursville

Shamokin at Jersey Shore

Muncy at Warrior Run

