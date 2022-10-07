Week seven of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 10 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
Mount Carmel at Hughesville
Shamokin at Jersey Shore
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West
Milton at Bloomsburg
Line Mountain at Halifax
Danville at Montoursville
Pregame
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week seven: Todd Hummel's picks.
Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.