Shikellamy’s Luke Snyder tries to get by Selinsgrove’s Garrett Paradis on a carry during Friday’s game.

Week seven of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 10 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia

Mount Carmel at Hughesville

Shamokin at Jersey Shore

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Midd-West

Milton at Bloomsburg

Line Mountain at Halifax

Danville at Montoursville

Pregame

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week seven: Todd Hummel's picks.

Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.

