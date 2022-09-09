Week three of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with nine games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight's schedule
Shikellamy at Central Mountain
Central Columbia at Danville
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Miffliburg at Shamokin
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run
Midd-West at Milton
Loyalsock at Southern Columbia
Line Mountain at Tri-Valley
