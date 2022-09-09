Southern Columbia

Daily Item file photo

Southern Columbia’s Wes Barnes celebrates an interception during last year’s Class 2A state championship game against Serra Catholic.

Week three of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with nine games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Shikellamy at Central Mountain

Central Columbia at Danville

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore

Lewisburg at Montoursville

Miffliburg at Shamokin

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run

Midd-West at Milton

Loyalsock at Southern Columbia

Line Mountain at Tri-Valley

Pregame

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week 3: Todd Hummel's picks.

Follow the live blog of our reporters' coverage below.

Tags

Trending Video