Week 10 of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 8 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Selinsgrove at Montoursville
Mount Carmel at Shamokin
Milton at Shikellamy
Halifax at Midd-West
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Warrior Run at Loyalsock
Newport at Upper Dauphin
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
