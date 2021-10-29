Friday Night Live

Mifflinburg’s Troy Dressler dives to pick up the first down against Central Mountain earlier this year.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item file photo

Week 10 of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 8 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Tonight's schedule

Selinsgrove at Montoursville

Mount Carmel at Shamokin

Milton at Shikellamy

Halifax at Midd-West

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

Warrior Run at Loyalsock

Newport at Upper Dauphin

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

