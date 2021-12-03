Football

Southern Columbia Gavin Garcia makes a cut against Richland during last Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal. Garcia tied the Southern Columbia school record with 6 TDs in the game.

Week 15 of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 1 PIAA semifinal games.

Tonight's schedule

Southern Columbia vs. Northern Lehigh at Lehighton, 7 p.m.

Follow our live blog below.

