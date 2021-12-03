A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: December 3, 2021 @ 7:12 pm
Southern Columbia Gavin Garcia makes a cut against Richland during last Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal. Garcia tied the Southern Columbia school record with 6 TDs in the game.
Week 15 of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 1 PIAA semifinal games.
Tonight's schedule
Southern Columbia vs. Northern Lehigh at Lehighton, 7 p.m.
Follow our live blog below.
