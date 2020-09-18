RI100418safetyCjpg.jpg

Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Shikellamy football players stand on the sideline before the start of a recent game.

Week two of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Jersey Shore at Shikellamy

Midd-West at Danville

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg (at Selinsgrove)

Selinsgrove at Central Mountain

Milton at Shamokin

Warrior Run at Hughesville

Bloomsburg at Southern Columbia

Want to watch one of tonight's games? Check out our guide to see if your school is livestreaming the game.

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week 2: Todd Hummel's picks.

Tags