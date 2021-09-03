Week two of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with nine games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Shikellamy at Loyalsock, 7:15 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove
Midd-West at Danville
Warrior Run at Milton
Southern Columbia at Bloomsburg
Shamokin at Central Mountain
Mount Carmel at Hughesville
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.