Lewisburg's Ethan Dominick is dragged down from behind by Shamokin’s Corey Adams on Saturday.

Week two of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with nine games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Tonight's schedule

Shikellamy at Loyalsock, 7:15 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg

Lewisburg at Montoursville

Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove

Midd-West at Danville

Warrior Run at Milton

Southern Columbia at Bloomsburg

Shamokin at Central Mountain

Mount Carmel at Hughesville

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

