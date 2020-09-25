Week three of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Shamokin at Selinsgrove
Lewisburg at Danville
Shikellamy at Milton
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run
Central Columbia at Midd-West
Montoursville at Mifflinburg
Line Mountain at Camp Hill
