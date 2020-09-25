Selinsgrove tops Lewisburg in opener

Selinsgrove football players run out onto the field at the start of a 2019 game against Lewisburg.

 Justin Engle/The Daily Item

Week three of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Shamokin at Selinsgrove

Lewisburg at Danville

Shikellamy at Milton

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run

Central Columbia at Midd-West

Montoursville at Mifflinburg

Line Mountain at Camp Hill

