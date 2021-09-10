Week three of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Mifflinburg at Midd-West
Mount Carmel at Shikellamy
Loyalsock at Southern Columbia
Holy Redeemer vs. Milton at Danville High School
Middletown at Line Mountain
Trinity at Upper Dauphin
Warrior Run at Montgomery
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Follow our live blog below.