Danville’s Zach Gordon intercepts a pass intended for Mifflinburg’s Colin Miller during a game earlier this year.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Week four of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Shikellamy at Shamokin at Selinsgrove

Danville at Montoursville

Line Mountain at Upper Dauphin

Hughesville at Mount Carmel

Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove

Milton at Central Mountain

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia

