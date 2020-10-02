Week four of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Shikellamy at Shamokin at Selinsgrove
Danville at Montoursville
Line Mountain at Upper Dauphin
Hughesville at Mount Carmel
Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove
Milton at Central Mountain
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia
