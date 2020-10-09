Week five of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with eight games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Mifflinburg at Midd-West
Danville at Central Columbia
Selinsgrove at Shikellamy
Southern Columbia at Hughesville
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Halifax at Line Mountain
Central Mountain at Shamokin
Susquenita at Upper Dauphin
Milton at Jersey Shore was postponed.
