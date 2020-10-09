Selinsgrove

Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument runs with the ball against Milton.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Week five of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with eight games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Mifflinburg at Midd-West

Danville at Central Columbia

Selinsgrove at Shikellamy

Southern Columbia at Hughesville

Lewisburg at Montoursville

Halifax at Line Mountain

Central Mountain at Shamokin

Susquenita at Upper Dauphin

Milton at Jersey Shore was postponed.

