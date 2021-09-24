Football

Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Shikellamy's Chase Morgan leaps to make a catch with Executive Education Academy's (33) in coverage on the play during Friday's game.

Week five of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with eight games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Tonight's schedule

Milton at Central Mountain

Central Columbia at Danville

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore

Lewisburg at Midd-West

Shamokin at Mifflinburg

Selinsgrove at Muhlenberg

Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia

Camp Hill at Line Mountain

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Follow our live blog below.

Tags

Trending Video