Week five of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with eight games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Milton at Central Mountain
Central Columbia at Danville
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore
Lewisburg at Midd-West
Shamokin at Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove at Muhlenberg
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia
Camp Hill at Line Mountain
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Follow our live blog below.