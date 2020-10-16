Week six of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Hughesville at Midd-West
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove
Bloomsburg at Danville
Line Mountain at Northwest
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week six: Todd Hummel's picks.