Laudenslager, Line Mountain top Halifax

Line Mountain's Jacob Feese dashes through the Halifax defense on Oct. 9.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Week six of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with seven games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Hughesville at Midd-West

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove

Bloomsburg at Danville

Line Mountain at Northwest

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg

Lewisburg at Southern Columbia

