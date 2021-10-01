Week six of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with nine games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove
Lewisburg at Central Columbia
Jersey Shore at Shamokin
Montoursville at Danville
Milton vs. Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg
Wyomissing at Southern Columbia
Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel
Midd-West at North Penn-Mansfield
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Follow our live blog below.