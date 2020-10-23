Week seven of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with nine games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Hughesville at Mifflinburg
Milton at Shikellamy
Selinsgrove at Shamokin
Lewisburg vs. Loyalsock
Midd-West at Bloomsburg
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
Montoursville at Warrior Run
Newport at Line Mountain
Fleetwood at Upper Dauphin
