Week seven of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with nine games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Danville at Mount Carmel
Selinsgrove at Central Mountain
Shamokin at Shikellamy
Miffllinburg at Montoursville
Jersey Shore vs. Milton at Danville
Midd-West at Juniata
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
Warrior Run at Northwest
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Follow our live blog below.