Live blog

Shamokin’s Max Madden carries the ball during last Friday’s game against Selinsgrove.

 Daily Item file photo/Robert Inglis

Week eight of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with six games.

Follow our live blog below.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Shamokin at Selinsgrove 

Line Mountain at Southern Columbia

Shikellamy at Midd-West

Warrior Run at Milton

Lewisburg at Hughesville

Upper Dauphin at Newport

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week eight: Todd Hummel's picks.

Tags