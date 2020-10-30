Week eight of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with six games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Shamokin at Selinsgrove
Line Mountain at Southern Columbia
Shikellamy at Midd-West
Warrior Run at Milton
Lewisburg at Hughesville
Upper Dauphin at Newport
