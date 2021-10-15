Football

Selinsgrove’s Gavin Bastian leaps to make a catch in front of Berwick’s Ryan Bankes on Friday.

Week eight of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 10 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Tonight's schedule

Bloomsburg vs Warrior Run (at Danville)

Danville at Jersey Shore

Montoursville at Midd-West

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg

Central Columbia at Selinsgrove

Milton at Shamokin

Hughesville at Southern Columbia

Line Mountain at North Penn-Mansfield

Mount Carmel at Loyalsock

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

