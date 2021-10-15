Week eight of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 10 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Bloomsburg vs Warrior Run (at Danville)
Danville at Jersey Shore
Montoursville at Midd-West
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg
Central Columbia at Selinsgrove
Milton at Shamokin
Hughesville at Southern Columbia
Line Mountain at North Penn-Mansfield
Mount Carmel at Loyalsock
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
