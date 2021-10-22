Week nine of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 7 games.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Tonight's schedule
Midd-West at Central Mountain
Shamokin at Danville
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg
Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove
Lewisburg vs. Milton (at Williamsport)
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel
Line Mountain at Newport
