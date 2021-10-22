Southern Columbia

Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia dives into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Berwick.

Week nine of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 7 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Tonight's schedule

Midd-West at Central Mountain

Shamokin at Danville

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg

Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove

Lewisburg vs. Milton (at Williamsport)

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel

Line Mountain at Newport

Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.

Follow our live blog below.

