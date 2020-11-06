Week nine of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 4 games.
Follow our live blog below.
Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tonight's schedule
Shamokin at Jersey Shore
South Williamsport at Southern Columbia
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg
Penns Valley at Line Mountain
Get ready for this week's games by listening to our Game Night High School Football Podcast.
Find out who sports reporter Todd Hummel thinks will win in week nine: Todd Hummel's picks.