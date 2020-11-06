Braves beat the odds with performance

Shikellamy’s Connor Fitzgerald runs into the end zone past Milton’s Xzavier Minium during a game earlier this year in Sunbury.

 Daily Item file photo/Robert Inglis

Week nine of the 2020 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with 4 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tonight's schedule

Shamokin at Jersey Shore

South Williamsport at Southern Columbia

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg

Penns Valley at Line Mountain

