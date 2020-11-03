featured LIVE BLOG Follow the 2020 Election with news from across the Valley Nov 3, 2020 1 hr ago Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Anthony Petrick votes at his polling station in Mahoning Township on Tuesday morning. Follow updates from throughout the day from Daily Item reporters, photographers and editors as the 2020 election unfolds. Four Northumberland County precincts are up and running this morning after some technical glitches this morning. Tags Follow Election Politics Internet Four Northumberland County Blog Precinct Update Editor Trending Video