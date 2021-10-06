BEAVER SPRINGS — A record-breaking sale was the result of more than 150 individual, community members and businesses purchasing more than 260 lots during the annual Beaver Community Fair Youth Livestock Sale held on Sept. 22. These sale lots were purchased with proceeds going back to the exhibitors, the Leon Fultz Foundation for Youth, and the Beaver Community Fair.
Prices remained steady as 4-H and FFA exhibitors walked lambs, swine, steers and dairy beef, dairy cattle, goats, poultry and rabbits into the sale arena. Average prices were as follows: Swine, $759.65; lambs, $675.86; dairy (milk bottles and cheese basket), $371.88; steer, $2,485.71; dairy beef, $942.50; poultry, $345; goats, $588.46, and rabbits, $312.50.
Champions by division were exhibited as follows:
Market Swine Grand, Lane Gardner; Reserve Grand, Kaylee Moyer
Market Lamb Grand, Kaylee Moyer; Reserve Grand, Cheyenne Arndt
Supreme Dairy Animal, Tabitha Hauck
Market Steer Grand, Marley Herman; Reserve Grand, Jared Frantz
Dairy Beef Grand, Miles Aurand; Reserve Grand, Rebekah Hollenbach
Poultry — Individual Roaster Grand, Joshua Stroup; Reserve Grand, Bailey Adams; Meat Pen Grand, Kiersten Yoder; Reserve Grand, Cali Shaffer
Market Goat Grand and Reserve were both exhibited by Kaylee Moyer
Market Rabbits — Meat Pen Grand, Alissa Weader; Reserve Grand, Colette Hoffman; Single Fryer Grand, Colette Hoffman; Reserve Grand, Laura Kratzer
Buyers for the event included: Joe and Michele Adams, Ag Depot, Ag Source LLC, Agri-King Nutrition, Airy-Dale Farm Market, Alderfer Lumber, Amanda Aurand Accounting, Amber’s $5 Razzle-Dazzles, Apache Tree Service, Apex Agronomics-Pioneer Seed, Apex Homes, Aubrey Alexander Toyota, Amos and Amanda Aurand, Aurand Bros Fabrication and Repair, Aurand’s Mini Storage, Ax/Runkle Law Firm, Eric Baker, Beacon Insurance Agency, Beaver Creek Tractor, Bell & Evans, Nate and Erin Bingaman, BJE Farm Contracting, Nathan and Sarah Blank, BM Dietrich Landscape Architecture, Boonie and Son, Inc., Boop Family Hog Farm, Michael and Janelle Brouse, Bubb’s Plumbing and Electrical, Burro Truck Caps, Cam Shaffer Carpentry, CenPeCo Lubricants, Church’s Accounting Service, Complete Electrical Services, Country View Farms, Countryside Landscape Service, D.J. Holsteins, Dean Brouse & Sons Lumber, Dekalb and Asgrow, Diehl Excavating, Dirty Bird Poultry, Double B Farm Supply, Double B Farms, Energy Recyclers, Eric Imgrund Excavating
Essentials Hair and Nail Salon, Abbigail Ewing, Feltman Family Farm, Flanders Farm, Franck’s Flag Car Service, Fry Acres, Fulton Bank, Glenn Holler Chimney Sweep, LLC., Goss Forestry, Grey Squirrel Campsites, Grove Financial-Chaz Sheaffer, Grove Financial-Darian Amendola, Growmark FS, Hallmark Feeds, Hart Brothers, Hassinger & Courtney Auctioneers, Hauck Enterprises, Hauck’s Equipment & Repair, Heister House Millworks, Hillside Market, Hilly Ridge Sales & Service, Hoff-Acres, Hoffman Hill Farm, Hollie’s Custom Butchering, Homestead Nutrition Corporation, Hoober, Inc, Hostetler Transport, Merv & Vic Hostetler, Hubner Seed Company, Hummel Farms, Imgrund Family Farm, In Loving Memory of Reed & Helen Herman, Indian Springs Farm, Ivan Lauver & Son, JJ Transport, JK and Sons Construction, JMA Farms, Josh R Yoder Transport, Juniata Med Trans, Just Visiting Farm, Kauffman’s TV, Keisers Butcher Shop, Kelly Ann Acres, Ken Smith Farms & Auctioneering, Brian Kerstetter, Keystone Pre Cast, Kratzer Insurance, Kreamer Feed, Darren & Laci Krebs, Lake View Farm, Lannan Family, Lazy Hog Farm, LMR Rabbitry, Lost Creek Ag, M & D Staves, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, Maneval Poultry, James and Brandi Martin, Meiserville Milling LLC
Middleburg Area Market and Auction LLC, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, Jason and Tracy Mitchell, Modtrans, Inc., Mountain Dale Farm, Moyer Show Goats, N & H Garage Inc., Pawling Station Grain LLC, PB Living Transportation, Peggy Trahan, Perdue Agri-Business, Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Gifts, R&B Plumbing and Heating, Red Top Farms, Faye Reisinger, Riverfront Financial Services, RJ Hoffman and Sons Lumber, RK Steppe Farms, Rowe Family Farm, Runkle Agency Insurance, Russian System Of Self Defense, S & H Logging, S & J Concrete, Sandy Mitchell Baking, Scarlet and Gray Farms, Gary and Darla Schrader, Shade Mt Forest Products, Shade Valley Farm LLC, Slivinski Law Office Mdbg-Matt Slivinski, Snook Livestock, Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman, Stan and Pam Shaffer, Stella Jones, Stevens Feed Mill, Stoltzfus Grain, Sunbury Animal Hospital, Susquehanna Community Bank, Susquehanna Valley Veterinary, TE-AD Farms, The Northumberland National Bank, Time Out Farms, Tri-Valley Farms, Tri-View Family Farms, Troyers Transport, Wagners Concessions, Windview Truck & Trailer Repair, Wintersteen Custom Butchering Inc, Wright Poultry, Steven and Susan Yakamook, Zacs HVAC, Michael and Tessa Zechman, Laird Zimmerman, and Zook’s Septic Services.