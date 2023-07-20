LONG POND — It was an arid morning, Aug. 27, 2007, when Sergeant Major Kevin Bittenbender, an embedded trainer, was attached to the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). The 173rd Airborne Brigade and the 28th Infantry Division set out on a joint operation with the Afghanistan Army and Afghanistan police from Camp Fiaz toward the Naray region in the Northeastern part of the country during Operation Enduring Freedom.
The large joint convoy made its way along the Naray Road in a valley where there was high ground on either side and the Kunar River to their east.
At 8 a.m. a TIC — troops in contact — call came over the radio as the Taliban had ambushed the column at the bottleneck in the road.
Bittenbender was in the second to last car in the convoy while his team leader, Major Hank Ofeciar, was in the second car in the convoy. In the ensuing firefight Maj. Ofeciar along with Master Sergeant Scott Ball, a police officer from Carlisle, and Sergeant Jan Argonish of Scranton were killed.
The night before the mission Maj. Ofeciar had asked Bittenbender what he wanted his legacy to be, Bittenbender recalled. Because of his duties with Pre Combat Inspections, Sgt. Maj. asked if he could get back to him later with a response.
He never got the chance.
“Extracting the major from the vehicle was very tough,” Sgt. Maj. Bittenbender said.
He had one more tough task ahead.
“We had a kid in Camp Mohammad who was 12 at the time and his dad was a civilian who came into the camp to cook for the Afghan army and police,” Sgt. Maj. Bittenbender said. “We would give Mohammad tasks to do like cleaning the headlights of the vehicles after we returned from a mission.
Mohammad had befriended Sgt. Argonish and he was looking for him upon the convoy’s return.
“In broken English, he asked where he was Jan?” Bittenbender said. “The look on his face was one of appreciation for a person laying down his life when we told him Jan wasn’t coming back.”
A 34-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Sgt. Maj. Bittenbender, of Bangor, is the director of the Military Affairs at Pocono Raceway and the first in his family to serve in a branch other than the United States Navy. The speedway is the center of the stock car racing world this weekend, hosting ARCA, Xfiniity, Trucks and NASCAR, capped with the Pocono 400 on Sunday afternoon.
Bittenbender’s late dad, Robert, was a gunnery mate aboard the U.S.S. Alaska (CB-1) a larger cruiser that saw combat action in the Pacific Theater in World War II at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
This weekend Pocono Raceway will host a breakfast on Sunday morning for more than 125 Gold Star families.
It’s part of the rich history of honoring the military and its members over the years at the track as the late Dr. Joseph Mattioli, the track’s co-founder, served as a Corpsman in the South Pacific in World War II with the U.S. Navy.
According to his grandson, Nick Igdalsky, the CEO of Pocono Raceway, ‘Doc’ would tell the family that he was on Guadalcanal just after the battle had ended and that he was island hopping.
Outside of the main grandstand entrance will be a Vet Village where more than 30 organizations will be on hand to speak with veterans’ families and Gold Star families for the assistance they can offer. There will also be recruiting opportunities for those who are looking to serve their country.
He and his dad were regulars at Pocono for the IndyCar and NASCAR races. His favorite driver was Cale Yarborough and back in the day, the track held a breakfast with the drivers where he had the chance to sit with his boyhood hero.
“There I was with my dad and sitting with Cale and Harry Gant and Richard Petty were nearby,” he said. “I recall the conversation was not filtered which prompted my dad to wonder if such a conversation was good for a 9-year-old.”
That gave Sgt. Maj. the idea of doing breakfast for the Gold Star families. NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski’s sponsor, King’s Hawaiian, is supplying their chief to cook the breakfast and Brad will be stopping by to visit with the families.
“It will give the families a chance to network with each other and possibly lead those who need help to get information from other families who have experienced similar situations,’’ he said of the breakfast with the idea coming from his experiences at the track as a kid.
Sgt. Maj. is a founding member of Joint Task Force 22 to Zero a non-profit organization geared at helping veterans and first responders dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Traumatic Brain Injury and suicide prevention.
Sgt. Maj. Bittenbender was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Combat Action Badge for his combat tour in Afghanistan. He is retired from the United States Department of Justice where he held positions as a Canine Enforcement Officer and Special Operation Response Team Leader, and he has been coaching the U.S. Paralympic Nordic/Biathlon team since 2010. He attended the Paralympic Games in Sochi Russia as a coach in 2014.
Sgt. Maj. himself battled depression, suicidal thoughts, and survivor’s guilt. And because of the tours of duty (more than 200 combat missions) and exposure to burn pits, he had to have his left leg amputated.