Lizzie Mae Weaver, 89, of 299 Sawmill Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County, died at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 6, 1932, in Ephrata, a daughter of the late Amon Aucker and Mary (Shaub) Aucker. On June 26, 1952, she married David Weaver who preceded her in death on March 31, 2005.
Mrs. Weaver attended Bergstrass School in Ephrata.
She was a member of Riverview Old Order Mennonite Church, Snyder County Conference.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving are seven sons and daughters-in-law, Henry and Clara Weaver of Liverpool, Timothy and Mary Ann Weaver of Bainbridge, Ohio, Philip and Alice Weaver of Hillsboro, Ohio, Stephen and Mary Ann Weaver of Port Trevorton, Chris and Kathleen Weaver of Liverpool, David and Leona Weaver of Liverpool and Jason and Marian Weaver of Centralia, Ill.; eight daughters and sons-in-law, Marie and Richard Wenger of Bainbridge, Ohio, Julia and Joseph Stauffer of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Priscilla and Clyde Stauffer, Susan and Harvey Martin, Ruthann and Tony Stauffer, Irene and Alvin Wenger, Betty and Randal Brubaker and Royal and Lamar Martin, all of Port Trevorton; 112 grandchildren, 216 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six sisters and three brothers
She was preceded in death two grandsons, five great-grandchildren, one sister, Sara Zimmerman; and one brother, Edwin Aucker.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the neighboring shop, 207 Sawmill Road, Liverpool, where the funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Further services will be held at 9 a.m. at Riverview Mennonite Church, located at the intersection of Oriental Road and Old Trail Road, Liverpool, with local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.