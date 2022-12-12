Lloyd R. Hettenbach, 80, of Cary, North Carolina, died at home on the morning of Dec. 8, 2022.
He was born June 5, 1942, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, a son of the late William and Dorothy Hettenbach.
Lloyd was a 1960 graduate of Bloomfield High School where he was a member of the football team. He attended Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., on a football scholarship under coach Jim Garrett.
He was the former athletic director of the Sunbury, Pa., YMCA where he initiated new programs and fundraising activities to support local youth. In his early career, Lloyd was employed with Bob Cellitti United Van Lines. He later became owner/operator of LRH Trucking. He drove over 2 million accident-free miles as a contract truckman for Milton Transportation.
While in Lewisburg, Lloyd was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lloyd was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He served as co-Scoutmaster of Troop 538 in Lewisburg. Lloyd greatly enjoyed canoeing and camping with his Troop at Camp Karoondinha.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a sister, Doris Presson; sister-in-law, Jeanette Hettenbach; nephew, Jeffrey Hettenbach; and brother-in-law, Mark T. Bredbenner.
Surviving are his wife, Bonita (Schaffer) Hettenbach of Cary, N.C.; his son, Christopher L. Hettenbach and wife Leslie of Eldersburg, Md.; his daughter, Bronwyn Bartle and husband John of Cary, N.C.; his brothers, Richard Hettenbach of Clifton, N.J., and Craig Hettenbach (partner Judy) of Windom, Minn.; and his sister-in-law, Rebecca Brebenner of Freeland, Pa. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Shelby Hettenbach and her partner Salvatore R. Messina, Christopher M. Hettenbach, Nickolas J. Bartle, and John Ryan Bartle; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
There will be no public viewing. A private funeral will be held by the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council, Attn: Camp Karoondinha, 815 Northway Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or by phone at 570-326-5121 ext. 106. For more information please visit https://susquehannabsa.org/support-scouting/.