LAURELTON — Local illustrator and author, Chris Ring celebrates the release of his graphic novel Seamus the Famous: The Eternity Run” with a book signing at West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.
For more than 25 years, Ring has worked as a commercial illustrator. He got his start in comics writing and illustrating the “Carbon Knight” miniseries at Lunar Studios. He has worked on many projects for PMK’s Imagination, including Edgar Allan Poe’s “Nevermore” and “The Perfect Victim.” Ring also illustrated two Star Wars card series and numerous independent comics for a variety of publishers.
Chris got his start in children’s books illustrating “The Scariest Creature” which led to his current series, “Seamus (the Famous).” In “Seamus” Chris has combined the fast-paced comedic timing of sequential art with the charm and wonder of children’s books. He has two “Seamus” graphic novels out: “Seamus (the Famous) — The Treasure of Gunnar Forkbeard” and “Seamus (the Famous) — The Eternity Run.”
Attendees receive a free illustrated Mandalorian or Batman print. Visitors can also view a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present.