In donor awareness campaigns at Susquehanna University and Bloomsburg University last year, some students were eager to sign on, some were simply curious, and some just walked on by. Regardless, enough signed up for both colleges to win awards through the Gift of Life’s “Students Save Lives College Challenge.”
“Some were very gung-ho about it,” said Alexis Martina, Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) president at Susquehanna University last year. “A lot were very interested in donating.”
Susquehanna and Bloomsburg were among 10 schools completing last year’s challenge of raising awareness of organ donation through virtual and live programs, according to the Gift of Life Donor Program, in Philadelphia.
“Students Save Lives College Challenge Campaign ran from Feb. 14 (National Donor Day) through April (Donate Life Month),” said Kimberly Kerr, communications coordinator for the Gift of Life Donor Program. “One of our most important target audiences is young adults, individuals aged 18 to 24. We have found that once someone decides to register as an organ and tissue donor, that choice typically carries forward through their entire lives.”
Susquehanna University took home third prize for a campaign called “Giving Grows: Plant the Seeds of Life.” Members of the school’s PRSSA chapter registered 45 people as organ donors.
Bloomsburg University’s Communication Health Campaigns class of Dr. Mary King was recognized by the Gift of Life Donor Program for registering the most new donors – 189 – during its Spring 2022 awareness challenge.
“Participating college organizations were to plan and execute virtual and in-person grassroots campus outreach, then submit documentation to win cash prizes for the most creative campaign and most registered donors,” Kerr said. “Some of the criteria the judges were looking for was creativity, ability to reach/educate across campus, reaching students, faculty and community.”
College campaigns
Along with this spring’s third-place prize, Susquehanna University won first place in the state competition in 2019 and received an Honorable Mention nationally, said Linda Burkley, lecturer, public relations at Susquehanna.
“In 2021 (there were no events in 2020), we also won first place in Pennsylvania and first place in the nation!” Burkley said. “Both campaigns also garnered Keystone Awards, presented by the Central PA PRSA Chapter.”
Signing up new donors in consecutive years is challenging, Burkley acknowledged, adding that it helps to have new students and faculty coming on campus each year.
Susquehanna’s campaign this spring focused on the idea of ‘growing’ and how the donation of organs can help so many individuals, she said. Students gave seeds and pots to promote the theme and raise awareness about donation.
“We also hosted a virtual trivia contest (also in person) that was mainly organ donor questions but also included pop culture questions,” Burkley said. “Prizes included gift cards and some fun gifts from www.iheartguts.com. Students set up a display at the student center for an entire day collecting names on leaves for the Tree of Life and signing up donors. We printed yard signs that were on display across campus with organ donor facts and put 1,000 stickers on Starbucks’ sleeves and take-out containers from the dining hall. Potential organ donors signed up by using a unique QR code created by our students.”
The games drew people in while also dispelling common myths, particularly about organ donors receiving half-hearted medical care in an emergency so their organs could be used for donation.
“That is something that put a lot of fear in people,” Martina said. “We were able to quickly quell those fears and let people know, if you go to a hospital, they will take care of you. You will be okay.”
Susquehanna’s campaign also informed students that one organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people.
“That was a striking fact for a lot of students,” Martina said. “Not a lot of people know that.”
Students at Bloomsburg University gave a presentation, held a fundraiser at MOD Pizza, in Selinsgrove, and staffed tabling events all over campus.
“I am very proud of all our students who took part in this very worthwhile effort,” King said in an article on Bloomsburg University’s website. “Most college students are not aware of the need for organ donors, and for our students to get 189 of their fellow Huskies to commit to organ donation is commendable.”
In Pennsylvania, 10 colleges participated in the challenge, registering 403 people as organ and tissue donors.
“Those individuals have the potential to save more than 1,000 lives,” according to a Gift of Life press release. “The impact of an organ donor is tremendous. One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people, and a tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 100 others.”
Martina, who has signed up to be an organ donor herself, appreciates being able to someday change people’s lives and save others.
“I think it’s an amazing way to give back to the world after you pass,” she said. “You’re leaving a legacy and saving people in the process.”
