International policies have deeper meaning for a Selinsgrove couple who are connected to a family member with far-reaching government responsibilities.
Dr. Rita Verma and her husband, Dr. G. William Orren, had the privilege of attending the nomination hearing for Rita’s brother, Richard Verma, shortly before he was sworn in April 5 as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management & Resources at the U.S. State Department.
Rita and Rich grew up with three other siblings — Roma, Rajiv and Amita, known as “Lucky,” — in Johnstown, where their father, Dr. Kamal Verma, was a professor of English at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Their late mother, Savitri Verma, had been a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and was a teacher and social worker.
“We all took care of Rich because he was the youngest,” Rita said, noting that while the other siblings headed to Pitt-Johnstown, Rich chose to attend Lehigh University, where he was president of his senior class.
“He wanted to spread his wings,” Rita said. “He joined ROTC so he could serve his country. He was very driven.”
Rich, 54, was most recently the general counsel and head of global public policy for Mastercard. Before that, he was named by former President Barack Obama as the first Indian-American U.S. Ambassador to India, from 2014 to 2017. He is also a former assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs under Hillary Clinton and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he received a number of military awards.
Rich’s wife, Melineh “Pinky” Verma and their children, Zoe, Lucy and Dylan, joined him at the U.S. Embassy in India. They were visited by Dr. Verma and other family members, including Rita and Bill and their children, Brett and Nisha Orren, 2011 and 2013 graduates, respectively, of Selinsgrove Area High School.
Dr. Verma pointed out that Rich holds a Ph.D. from Georgetown University and a law degree from American University. As deputy secretary for management and resources, he will be a principal advisor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, sharing in responsibilities for U.S. foreign policy.
“I think he deserves this kind of appointment,” said Dr. Verma when asked how he feels about Rich’s accomplishments. “There aren’t that many people in that area who are as well qualified as he is.”
During Rich’s confirmation hearing, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin talked about Rich’s many accomplishments and the impact Dr. and Mrs. Verma had on their children, including Dr. Verma arriving in the United States in 1963 “with $14 and a bus ticket” then going on to become a respected professor and author while he and his wife raised their family.
“I can’t think of a more qualified nominee to take over the Deputy Secretary position for management and resources,” Senator Cardin said.
Dr. Verma and Rita recalled how much Rich loved growing up in Johnstown, where he played ice hockey and developed friendships that last today. When asked if Rich was a good kid, Dr. Verma did not hesitate.
“He had no other choice,” he said. “He is my son.”
During the confirmation hearing, Rich praised his parents for fighting for Indian independence and settling in the United States to provide their children with better opportunities.
“Their story is the story of the American dream,” he told the committee, “and my appearance before you today is a testament to the profound promise and power of that dream.”
In recent weeks, Rich has met with Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova and many other foreign dignitaries.
“I’m just so proud,” Rita said. “Every time there’s a new accomplishment, you’re taken aback a little bit and then you think, ‘Wow, that’s my brother!’ It just really makes you proud.”
“I was welcomed into the family by Rich, and we always got along,” Bill said. “I admire his honesty and integrity.”
Despite the demands of his position, Rita said Rich always makes time for the family.
“He’s very proud to be an Indian-American,” she said. “He never forgets where he came from. He always thanks his parents for immigrating and making the sacrifices they made so he could live the way he has.”