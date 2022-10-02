Fueled by caring hearts and a willingness to serve, Dr. Nicholas and Emily Gorski have made great strides caring for people in the Susquehanna River Valley over the past two years — and they are eager to do more.
The couple met in 2018 on a dating app when Nick was completing the clinical training portion of medical school in Elmira, NY and Emily had moved back to the Lewisburg area where she grew up; they subsequently married in November 2020.
Emily is the founder of Mifflinburg-based DIG furniture bank, a non-profit organization founded in May 2020 to instill dignity in peoples’ lives and promote stability through gently-used household goods. Items are donated from the community and offered to those in need through four-dozen referral agencies which include the United Way and CSIU, county assistance offices, housing authorities, children and youth services, domestic violence agencies, churches, veterans groups, school districts, and health and medical practices like Dr. Gorski’s.
Emily’s idea for a furniture bank came when she was living in Oregon and she continues to receive mentorship from urban furniture banks in Atlanta, Boston and Portland.
DIG began at the start of the pandemic when Emily was working from home for Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, where she witnessed peoples’ need for furniture and a gap in services.
“There are a lot of limited resources in this area, so I felt inspired to create more resources for the people that live here,” she said.
Emily says the success of DIG would not have been possible without her husband and their AmeriCorps partner Gabby Herman. When DIG first started, Nick helped her move items, but fortunately the organization was able to successfully raise funds to buy their own delivery truck in 2021.
Since its founding, the group has been able to assist more than 250 local families, which includes 500 different individuals, many of whom need resources due to relocation, homelessness, domestic violence, health issues, job loss, or natural disasters like floods or fires.
DIG has been blessed with a warehouse full of furniture donations and household goods. In fact, DIG has already outgrown its current space at 368 Chestnut St. in Mifflinburg, and is actively looking for additional storage space and volunteers to help organize and distribute items to families.
“We truly believe there is enough for everybody,” Emily said.
The most requested and needed items are couches, beds, dressers, dining tables and chairs, as well as small appliances like microwaves and kitchen items like pots and pans, plates and utensils. DIG also encourages donations of artwork and home décor items, so clients can choose items that reflect their personal style.
“It’s so important to us that not only is every household getting the things that they need to be comfortable and healthy, but they have things around them that inspire them and reflect them. My favorite part [of the application process] asks about preferences. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the client, what their favorite colors are, what their hobbies are, if they’re religious or spiritual … so we can pack things that reflect who they are. It inspires conversations with the client and the caseworker, which isn’t common. I’ve heard from a lot of caseworkers that they really love that part and the opportunity to learn about their clients or their children’s dreams, what they want to be when they grow up…it’s a catalyst of forming closer relationships as a whole and honoring the person,” she explained.
Nick Gorski also has an eye for art and style. He came to medicine in his mid-20s after a career in the New York City fashion industry. Doing set design left him feeling unfulfilled and a bit jaded.
As a non-traditional medical school student at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Seton Hill he recalls the difficult transition.
“I remember calling my mother and [saying], this is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. In one month, I’ve learned more than I did in all of my undergraduate. It was really tough,” he recalled.
Dr. Gorski completed his Family Medicine residency at UPMC Williamsport and recently relocated from UPMC Williamsport to join Dr. Robin Spangler at UPMC’s Primary Care facility at 260 Reitz Blvd. in Lewisburg across from UPMC Specialty Care, which offers a rotation of specialists in dermatology, foot and ankle, nephrology, orthopedics, pain management and urology.
Dr. Gorski advocates for a healthy lifestyle through medicine and healthcare access for all. He said that a person’s wellness is impacted by other important factors such as having a safe and comfortable home, work opportunities, connection with family and the community — something called social determinants. These items blend together to create wellness, according to Dr. Gorski.
“… Treating the whole person through means other than medicine, healthy lifestyles and so forth. One of the fundamental elements is making sure the person has everything they need in their lifestyle. If we don’t have our home or we don’t have our community support, we cannot maintain this healthy being. From that same perspective, one of my personal focuses in my practice will be also addiction medicine.”
He continued, “I got into primary care because I love the idea of being able to utilize everything I’ve learned in medicine and that’s basically what the family physician gets to do. Here in Lewisburg, I want to fulfill the needs of my community…addiction medicine is something that’s needed in our area because we don’t have that many physicians practicing [in that area].”
Nick Gorski is currently accepting new patients; to schedule an appointment call 570-567-5450.
For more information about DIG furniture bank, including their donation and referral process and how to volunteer, visit DIGfb.org.