DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Farmers Care Day, held in March, brought farmers from across the region to the Ronald McDonald House in Danville.
Since 1999, regional agricultural friends have helped the house provide a “home-away-from-home” by stocking the pantry and providing families with food and other essential items necessary to make the house a home. Thanks to these efforts, the Ronald McDonald House can continue to provide a safe and comforting home for families.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is the state’s largest farm organization with a volunteer membership representing farms of every size across Pennsylvania. Members of the bureau conducted donation drives in the following counties: Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, McKean, Montour, Northumberland, Union, and Sullivan.
Farmers Care Day demonstrates how Pennsylvania’s farmers care about their communities by collecting donations to support those in need. Since 1981, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville has served nearly 410,000 guests from 65 out of 67 PA counties, 34 states and 27 countries. To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House, visit rmhdanville.org.