TODAY

High School

Boys soccer

Benton, Danville, Shenandoah Valley at Midd-West Tournament, 10 a.m.

Line Mountain at Saint Joseph's, TBD

Williamsport at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Sullivan County at Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Mifflin County at Selinsgrove, 11 a.m.

Shamokin at Nativity BVM, 11 a.m.

Millersburg at Annville-Cleona, 11:15 a.m.

Greenwood at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Norry Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Field hockey

Selinsgrove at Palmyra Tournament, 9 a.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 11 a.m.

Shikellamy at Susquenita, 10 a.m.

Cross-country

Lewisburg, Milton at Kutztown Invitational, 8:45 a.m.

Girls tennis

Bloomsburg at Danville, 11 a.m.

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Southern Columbia at Danville, 11 a.m.

Williamson at Meadowbrook Christian, 11 a.m.

Warrior Run at Towanda, 11 a.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

East Juniata at Fannett-Metal, 11 a.m.

Millersburg at Tri-Valley, 11 a.m.

Halifax at Midd-West, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE

Football

Delaware at Penn State, Noon

Bloomsburg at Clarion University, 1 p.m.

SUNY Brockport at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Susquehanna vs Southern Virginia (at Winchester, VA), TBA

Bloomsburg at College of Staten Island, TBD

Men's Tennis

Susquehanna at King's College, TBA

Men's Water Polo

Bucknell vs California (Baptist) {at Princeton}, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell vs Harvard (at Princeton), 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Susquehanna vs Maryville College (at Washington and Lee Invitational), TBA

Susquehanna vs Randolph-Macon College (at Washington and Lee Invitational), TBA

Bucknell vs Harvard (at Cleveland State), 11 a.m.

Bucknell at Cleveland State, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

Susquehanna at Swarthmore College, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Bloomsburg at Shepherd University, 1 p.m.

Susquehanna at Shenandoah University, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE

Men's Tennis

Susquehanna at King's College, TBA

Women's Soccer

Air Force at Bucknell, Noon

Susquehanna at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Delaware at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Kent State at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Men's Water Polo

Bucknell vs Iona (at Princeton), 3:30 p.m.

