TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

District 2 5A playoffs

Crestwood at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class A playoffs

Semifinal

at The Net, Palmyra

Greenwood vs. Mount Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2A playoffs

Semifinals

Delone Catholic at Halifax, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

District 2 Class 5A playoffs

Shikellamy at Wallenpaupack, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE 

Baseball

Patriot League Championship

Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

District 4 Class 4A semifinals

at Mansfield University

Mifflinburg vs Athens

at Montgomery H.S.

Montoursville at Midd-West

District 4 Class 2A Semifinals

At Bloomsburg HS

Warrior Run vs. Hughesville, 5:30 p.m.

Central vs. Mount Carmel, 3 p.m.

Softball

District 4 Class A playoffs

Sullivan County at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

District 4 Class 2A playoffs

East Juniata at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.

Northeast Bradford at Cowanesque Valley, 4:30 p.m

Northwest at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

District 4 Class 3A playoffs

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Towanda at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

