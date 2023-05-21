SPorts
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
District 2 5A playoffs
Crestwood at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class A playoffs
Semifinal
at The Net, Palmyra
Greenwood vs. Mount Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 2A playoffs
Semifinals
Delone Catholic at Halifax, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
District 2 Class 5A playoffs
Shikellamy at Wallenpaupack, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Baseball
Patriot League Championship
Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
District 4 Class 4A semifinals
at Mansfield University
Mifflinburg vs Athens
at Montgomery H.S.
Montoursville at Midd-West
District 4 Class 2A Semifinals
At Bloomsburg HS
Warrior Run vs. Hughesville, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs. Mount Carmel, 3 p.m.
Softball
District 4 Class A playoffs
Sullivan County at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
District 4 Class 2A playoffs
East Juniata at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.
Northeast Bradford at Cowanesque Valley, 4:30 p.m
Northwest at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
District 4 Class 3A playoffs
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Towanda at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.